February 9, 1942 - May 15, 2020. Mary Kathleen Brian Arceneaux died peacefully at Baton Rouge General Hospital May 15, 2020, at age 78. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom (Tommie Eugene Arceneaux, Ph. D.); parents G.B. and Sue McCallum Brian; and sister Margaret (John Guissinger). Survived by niece Mary Beth Arceneaux Dionne (Fernand) of New Orleans, nephews George Arceneaux III (Lynn) and Robert Arceneaux (Jill) of Lafayette, nieces Laurie of Virginia and Susan of Maryland, devoted friends Darlene Taranto (Paul) and Carol Civils, and the community at Flannery Oaks Guest House. She was a lifelong Methodist, attended Centenary College before graduating from LSU, was social worker in New Orleans and met Tom through his Methodist minister friend in Opelousas. She loved Louisiana, the beach and ocean, cats, strong coffee, Italian food, seafood, discussing current events, and laughter. Her favorite color was red. Graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery 1 PM Wednesday May 20. Rabenhorst Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

