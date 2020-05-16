Mary Kathleen Brian Arceneaux
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Kathleen Brian Arceneaux died peacefully at Baton Rouge General Hospital May 15, 2020, at age 78. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom (Tommie Eugene Arceneaux, Ph. D.); parents G.B. and Sue McCallum Brian; and sister Margaret (John Guissinger). Survived by niece Mary Beth Arceneaux Dionne (Fernand) of New Orleans, nephews George Arceneaux, III., (Lynn) and Robert Arceneaux (Jill) of Lafayette, nieces Laurie of Virginia and Susan of Maryland, devoted friends Darlene Taranto (Paul) and Carol Civils, and the community at Flannery Oaks Guest House. She was a lifelong Methodist, attended Centenary College before graduating from LSU, was social worker in New Orleans and met Tom through his Methodist minister friend in Opelousas. She loved Louisiana, the beach and ocean, cats, strong coffee, Italian food, seafood, discussing current events, and laughter. Her favorite color was red. Graveside service at Roselawn Cemetery 1 PM Wednesday May 20. Rabenhorst Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Roselawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved