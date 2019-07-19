Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kathleen Schlatre "Kakeen" “Keen" Berthelot. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 865 Hatchell Lane Denham Springs , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 865 Hatchell Lane Denham Springs , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Our beautiful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, Mary Kathleen Schlatre "Kakeen" "Keen" Berthelot left her earthly home to enter into her eternal life at 2:55 A.M. on Friday, July 13, 2019. She was a native of Plaquemine, Louisiana. Our Lord granted her the gift of longevity of life as she lived 95 years and 7 days. She was truly a southern belle with much grace, sass, and class. Religion was very important to her as she daily watched Mass on television, faithfully prayed the rosary, and frequently read religious books. When she was younger, she taught CCD at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for many years. Our mother's strong Christian values radiated into three generations. She leaves behind to preserve her precious family memories three daughters and a daughter-in-law: Kitty Wells (Ronnie) of Baton Rouge, Lynette Ivanyisky (Alex) and Suzi Parker (Jimmie) of Denham Springs, and Mel Duvernay Berthelot of Gonzales. Kathleen had nine grandchildren: Jennifer McCann (Keith), Shane Wells (Kenya Bencaz), Kyle Wells (Jill Ussery), Mark Berthelot (Jessica Cointment), Clint Parker, Melissa Easley (Jay), Wayne Berthelot (Spreigh Mayers), Ashleigh Decondris (Joshua), and Kathy Brown (Andrew). She was blessed with 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her three brothers: John Alden Schlatre of Baton Rouge, Larry Schlatre of Plaquemine, and Earle Schlatre of Sorrento and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Albert Berthelot Sr.; her precious son, Albert Jr.; parents, Norman Richard Sr. and Mary Maude Bourgoyne Schlatre; sisters, Rosemary Rhorer, Maxine Berthelot, Estelle Pitre; brothers; Norman Schlatre, Jr., Charles Schlatre, and Malcolm Schlatre. Visitation will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 865 Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs, LA on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 with Mass of Christian Burial at noon. 