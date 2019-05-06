Mary Kay Marchand, a native and resident of Plaquemine, was born on July 9, 1953 to Berlin Marchand Jr. and Lorraine 'Catty' Clement. Her father Berlin died in an accident a month before she was born. Catty later married Floyd 'Floogie' Hebert who became Mary Kay's father. Mary Kay left her earthly home on Sunday May 5, 2019. She chose to donate her body to science. Besides her mother and father (Catty and Floogie) she leaves behind a brother Brett Hebert, sister-in-law Karen Lewis Hebert, a niece Kaylee Marie Hebert, a great niece Kyndall Marie Broussard and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her biological father; her grandparents: George and Agnes Daigle Clement and Berlin Marchand Sr. and Thelma Keller and her beloved dog Rosie. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 8, 2019