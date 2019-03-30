Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Janetta" Kriel. View Sign

With the saddest of hearts, we announce the passing of Mary "Janetta" Kriel, 83, of Baton Rouge, LA, on January 15th, 2019 in Chico, California, in the company and care of loving family members. Her sparkling, adventurous spirit will forever be cherished by dear friends and loved ones. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, 2pm April 6th, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 8470 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge 70806. A Contra/Folk Dance celebration will be held in her honor that evening at 6:30-8pm, in the St. Alban's Chapel, LSU campus, 11 Dalrymple Dr., (corner Highland Rd.) Janetta was born in San Francisco to John Drewes Kriel and Loretta Kennedy on 10/9/1935. She attended Marin Catholic High School, and graduated from St. Mary's Dominican, after the family moved to New Orleans in the 1950s. She attended Loyola University in New Orleans, where she met and married William R. Dawes Sr. Janetta worked as an environmental laboratory analyst for Ciba-Geigy in St. Gabriel, LA, for over twenty years. She had a pizzazz for life and excelled at international folk dance, vintage dance and social dance for over fifty years. She loved traveling, camping with her family, working estate sales, and singing in the Unitarian church choir. She traveled to many areas of the U.S., visiting family and often attending Folk Dance camps and seminars. She was a member of the Baton Rouge international folk-dance performing group, Karpaty Folk Ensemble, and participated in a performance tour in the Slovak and Czech Republics. Her adventures included travels to Western Europe, Yugoslavia, Hungary, Russia, Ireland, and Australia. Janetta is preceded in death by her mother, father, stepmother (Edna Baccaglio Kriel), former husband, and brother (Peter Kriel). She is survived by her children: William R. Dawes Jr. (Heidi Kotun Dawes), John Dawes, Maggie Dawes, Chris Dawes (Eileen Morris), Maura Dawes, Mary Beth (Dawes) Carozza (Regis Carozza), and Charles Dawes; brothers: Jack Kriel (Penny Wollan-Kriel), Nick Kriel (Lea Perrizo); grandchildren: Rose Dawes, Oanh Dawes, Sydney (Dawes) Faucheaux, John Dawes Jr., Fiona Morris-Dawes, Rene Longtin, Megan McCulloch, Jackie Carozza, Marie Carozza, and Charlotte Carozza. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to "Together Baton Rouge" a community organization Janetta supported, or, to the social justice organization of their choice. With the saddest of hearts, we announce the passing of Mary "Janetta" Kriel, 83, of Baton Rouge, LA, on January 15th, 2019 in Chico, California, in the company and care of loving family members. Her sparkling, adventurous spirit will forever be cherished by dear friends and loved ones. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, 2pm April 6th, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 8470 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge 70806. A Contra/Folk Dance celebration will be held in her honor that evening at 6:30-8pm, in the St. Alban's Chapel, LSU campus, 11 Dalrymple Dr., (corner Highland Rd.) Janetta was born in San Francisco to John Drewes Kriel and Loretta Kennedy on 10/9/1935. She attended Marin Catholic High School, and graduated from St. Mary's Dominican, after the family moved to New Orleans in the 1950s. She attended Loyola University in New Orleans, where she met and married William R. Dawes Sr. Janetta worked as an environmental laboratory analyst for Ciba-Geigy in St. Gabriel, LA, for over twenty years. She had a pizzazz for life and excelled at international folk dance, vintage dance and social dance for over fifty years. She loved traveling, camping with her family, working estate sales, and singing in the Unitarian church choir. She traveled to many areas of the U.S., visiting family and often attending Folk Dance camps and seminars. She was a member of the Baton Rouge international folk-dance performing group, Karpaty Folk Ensemble, and participated in a performance tour in the Slovak and Czech Republics. Her adventures included travels to Western Europe, Yugoslavia, Hungary, Russia, Ireland, and Australia. Janetta is preceded in death by her mother, father, stepmother (Edna Baccaglio Kriel), former husband, and brother (Peter Kriel). She is survived by her children: William R. Dawes Jr. (Heidi Kotun Dawes), John Dawes, Maggie Dawes, Chris Dawes (Eileen Morris), Maura Dawes, Mary Beth (Dawes) Carozza (Regis Carozza), and Charles Dawes; brothers: Jack Kriel (Penny Wollan-Kriel), Nick Kriel (Lea Perrizo); grandchildren: Rose Dawes, Oanh Dawes, Sydney (Dawes) Faucheaux, John Dawes Jr., Fiona Morris-Dawes, Rene Longtin, Megan McCulloch, Jackie Carozza, Marie Carozza, and Charlotte Carozza. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to "Together Baton Rouge" a community organization Janetta supported, or, to the social justice organization of their choice. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close