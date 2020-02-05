Mary L. Harris

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. Harris.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary L. Harris departed this life on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ferncrest Manor Living Center, New Orleans, LA. She was 68, a native of Vacherie, LA and resident of Schriever, LA. Memorial service on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA at 11:00 a.m. Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.