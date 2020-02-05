Mary L. Harris departed this life on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ferncrest Manor Living Center, New Orleans, LA. She was 68, a native of Vacherie, LA and resident of Schriever, LA. Memorial service on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA at 11:00 a.m. Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020