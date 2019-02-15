Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. Howle. View Sign

Mary L. Howle passed away on February 8, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born on May 16, 1922 to the late William H. and Janie C. Lott. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Arther H. Howle Sr. and her 5 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by her 3 children, Marianne (Greg) Beck, Arthur H. (Linda) Howle Jr., and Michael (Kim) Howle; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Mary moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana from Statesville, N.C. in 2005 and lived at Lake Sherwood Village until her death. She was a special education teacher, avid reader of mysteries, especially Agatha Christie mysteries and an amateur artist, having painted ceramics, folk art, and many watercolors while living at Lake Sherwood. A private memorial service will be held in Statesville where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.

