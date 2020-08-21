Mary L. Landry, born on June 7, 1929, a native and resident of Paincourtville, Louisiana died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age of 91. She was a lifetime parishioner of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, where she was a member of The Ladies Altar Society. She attended St. Elizabeth School and was a 1946 graduate of Belle Rose High School. In 2003, she was honored as St. Elizabeth School's Distinguished Graduate for her dedication and service to the school and to her community. She retired as a Teacher's Aid at St. Elizabeth School working with the kindergarten class. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with burial to follow at the church's cemetery. She is survived by her loving children, Nancy T. Landry of Baton Rouge, Cynthia "Cindy" Olivier (Forest) of Gonzales, Arthur "Chuck" Landry (Liz) of Northport, AL, Rhonda LeBlanc (Dave) of Donaldsonville, and Lamar Rodriguez (Marty) of Sterling, VA; nine grandchildren, Jake LeBlanc (Laura), Laura Landry Hardy, Scott Olivier (Niki), Katie Cusimano (Gabe), Jon Landry (Amy), Michael Olivier (Katie), David LeBlanc (Anna), Jude Rodriguez (Greg), and Jordon Rodriguez; 13 great-grandchildren, Samuel and Claire LeBlanc, Brooks and Isla Hardy, Ella and Eva Olivier, Cooper Lowrey, Grace, Molly, and Caroline Cusimano, Hadley and Samuel Landry, and Amelia LeBlanc; sisters, Lou Alleman, Lena Roshto, and Polly Johnson; brother-in-law, Chase Landry (Diane); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her dearest husband of 49 years, Arthur P. Landry, Sr.; her "special" daughter, Mary Gay "MeMe" Landry; parents, Philip and Irma Landry; siblings, Joseph "J.B." Landry (Betty), Philip "NuNu" Landry (Rosalie), and Anna Lee Durocher (Dudley "Dutch"); brothers-in-law, A.P. Alleman, John Roshto, and C.R. "Mike" Johnson. The family would like to thank all of her sitters, Phyllis, Tawyn, Catherine, Pam, and Michelle for their great care and compassion. Memorial donations can be made to The Assumption ARC at P.O. Drawer 1040, Napoleonville, LA, 70390 or to St. Elizabeth School at P.O. Box M, Paincourtville, LA, 70391 in Mary's name and memory. Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com.
Landry's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.