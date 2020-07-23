Mary L. Lanieux a native of Plaquemine, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Our Lady of The Lake Medical Center at the age of 68. Family Viewing at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA on Friday, 24, 2020 at 9 a.m. until words of comfort service at 10 a.m. followed by Interment at Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories eleven children; seven sisters; 42 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and five brothers. Preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store