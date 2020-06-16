Murphy "Tony" Latiolais passed away at his home on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born in New Orleans, LA, then moved to Baton Rouge in 1957 where he graduated from Glen Oaks High School. Tony worked as a printer for many years where he eventually retired with the State of Louisiana. He was also a high school football referee for over 25 years. Tony was a devoted family man who loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed photography, football and repairing lawnmowers. Waiting to greet him in eternal life are his daughter, Michelle Latiolais Jarreau and his parents, Chester and Evelyn Latiolais, of Henderson, LA. Tony is survived by his wife, Joyce Latiolais; son-in-law, Darryle Jarreau; his three grandchildren, Annette Latiolais, Jennifer Jarreau, and Cody Jarreau; three great-grandchildren, Dylan Triche, Caleb Hirst, and Conner Jarreau; sister, Gloria and husband, Dr. Neil Engeron; brother, Bobby and wife, Jeanie Latiolais; sister, Phillis Lally; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Thursday, June 18, from 12:30 p.m. until service at 12:30 p.m. with burial following in Evergreen Memorial Park, Denham Springs. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.