Mary "Tony" Latiolais
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Murphy "Tony" Latiolais passed away at his home on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born in New Orleans, LA, then moved to Baton Rouge in 1957 where he graduated from Glen Oaks High School. Tony worked as a printer for many years where he eventually retired with the State of Louisiana. He was also a high school football referee for over 25 years. Tony was a devoted family man who loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed photography, football and repairing lawnmowers. Waiting to greet him in eternal life are his daughter, Michelle Latiolais Jarreau and his parents, Chester and Evelyn Latiolais, of Henderson, LA. Tony is survived by his wife, Joyce Latiolais; son-in-law, Darryle Jarreau; his three grandchildren, Annette Latiolais, Jennifer Jarreau, and Cody Jarreau; three great-grandchildren, Dylan Triche, Caleb Hirst, and Conner Jarreau; sister, Gloria and husband, Dr. Neil Engeron; brother, Bobby and wife, Jeanie Latiolais; sister, Phillis Lally; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Thursday, June 18, from 12:30 p.m. until service at 12:30 p.m. with burial following in Evergreen Memorial Park, Denham Springs. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved