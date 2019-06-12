Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Leddy Cockerham. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Seale Funeral Home 720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA View Map Service 12:00 PM Seale Funeral Home 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A loving and caring mother, grandmother, great and great great grandmother, sister and aunt, Mary, 94, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was born November 7, 1924 in McComb, MS and lived a wonderful childhood there. After marrying Thomas "Pat" Cockerham, they made Baton Rouge and Watson their home. Mary was a longtime member of Amite Baptist Church where she made and cherished many friends. She especially enjoyed her Sunday School ladies. She loved the arts and was most happy while working in her garden; arranging flowers for family and friends; sketching family members and writing prayers and thoughts to her Lord and Savior. She was very devoted to her children, loving and encouraging them always. She was also the best fun loving and adventurous grandmother any child could hope to have. Mary is survived by her children and their spouses, Mary P. Womack and Melvin of Watson and Richard L. Cockerham and Connie of Baton Rouge; her grandchildren, Shannon Womack and Dee, Rebecca Womack, Watson; and Dr. Thomas Cockerham, Melissa Brouillette, Kyle Cockerham, Baton Rouge; sister, Britty Deere, McComb, MS; brother, Bobby L. Powell and Kaye, LaPorte, TX; great grandchildren, Amanda, Brad, Ashley, Dakota, Michael, Brytnai, Kieren and Charlie; great great grandchildren, Madison, Maddoxx, Audrey and Audrey Anna. Preceded in death by her parents Charles R. Leddy and Elma M. Leddy; her husband of 45 years, Thomas "Pat" Cockerham; brothers, Charles, James and Charlie Leddy; sisters, Nell Powell and Florene McCullough. Visitation at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs on Friday, June 14 from 10:00 AM to Noon. Religious services following visitation and conducted by Reverend Terry Booth. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Audubon Hospice and especially her long time caretakers and friends, Shan dugruy "Roxy", Mary Lewis, and her granddaughter, Melissa Brouillette. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 14, 2019

