Mary Lee Brown entered into eternal rest on Thursday, September 17,2020 . She was an 85 year old native of Clinton LA. and a resident of Baton Rouge LA. Visitation at Winnfield Funeral Home on Friday Oct 2nd from 4-7 pm. Visiting at Shiloh Baptist Church on Saturday Oct 3 from 9am until religious services at 11:00 am by the Rev. Fred Jeff Smith, Interment in Winnfield Memorial Park. She is survived by her loving daughters Mary B. Grisby, Denise B. (Robert) Patterson, Sharon B. Porter, Keisha B. (Wayne Sr) Lawrence and Lorraine Shaw. Two loving sons Johnny Lee Brown and Troy Lynn Brown, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

