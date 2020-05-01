Mary Lee Campo Miller passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the age of 82. She retired from the EBR Sheriff's Office after many years of service in the Property Tax Division. Mary Lee and her family previously owned Campo's Grocery where she never met a stranger, loved her neighbors and customers, and made many life-long friendships. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and had a special place in her heart for St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church. Our mother was a very selfless person; always seeing the good in everyone. Her joy in life was helping and loving others, faithfully reciting the rosary, and Mama, what a WONDERFUL job you did! Mary Lee is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Hilbun (Mike), Toni Graham (Jeff) and Lea White (Richie); her son, Vince Miller (Lisa); 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and numerous family members. Mary Lee is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Homer Lee Miller; daughter, Rhonda Ann Miller; grandson, Richard "Kyle" White, Jr.; parents, Vincent "Red" and Helen Campo; and brother, Charles Campo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Lee's name to The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank or the charity of your choice. The family would like to extend a special thanks to doctors and nurses at OLOL ICU, Father Lamar Partin and special "caretaker", Theresa Ginn. There will be a private visitation and graveside service at Greenoaks Memorial and Funeral Home.
Published in The Advocate from May 1 to May 9, 2020.