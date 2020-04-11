Mary Lee Clement Shanklin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lee Clement Shanklin.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Lee Clement Shanklin departed this life on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 73, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. A private graveside service was held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church Cemetery, Thibodaux, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.