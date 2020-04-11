Mary Lee Clement Shanklin departed this life on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 73, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. A private graveside service was held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church Cemetery, Thibodaux, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020