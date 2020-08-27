1/1
Mary Lee Ellerson
1950 - 2020
Mary Lee Ellerson, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Baton Rouge General. She was 69, born on Dec. 14, 1950. She leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted husband James Ellerson, one son Louis Pinkney, three daughters Tanika Lucy, Margie Smith (Eric) and Carla Ramsey, five sisters, Lillie M. Pooler, Barbara B. Hayes, Ester H. Franklin (Burnell), Eva H. Brown (Melvin), and Dr. Diane H. Craig (Dr. Bruce) of Prairieville; One brother, Charles LeBlanc (Vernial) of Battlecreek, MI, 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Lillian Horton and Oscar Hack, Robert and Nancy Pinkney who reared her, one brother, Russell Young, two sisters Hattie Mae Davis and Shirley Brown, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Viewing will be held at MJR Friendly Funeral Home from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, LA. Due to COVID-19, a private service will commence immediately thereafter at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens 6213 Groom Rd, Baker, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
AUG
29
Service
11:00 AM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
