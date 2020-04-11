Mary Lee Fair Benoit entered eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 91. Public viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 2020 9-10:30 a.m.,followed by a private religious service for 11 a.m. at Charles-Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin Street Baton Rouge, La., Clifton L. Sanford, Senior Pastor of North Boulevard Macedonia Church, Officiating. Interment Private Mount Olive Cemetery Greenwell Springs Road Baton Rouge, La. Mary is survived by her daughter Madelene Benoit of Los Angeles, CA; granddaughter: Toni Agbo (Chibuzo, Sr.) of San Diego,CA; two great-grandchildren: Chibuzo Anthony Agbo, Jr. and Amaka Trimble-Agbo; one sister-in-law: Willie M. Fair, Baton Rouge, LA; two goddaughters: Marvine Augustus and Beryl Fisher and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Harden Benoit; son Perry W. Benoit; parents Beulah and John Fair and Brother Cornelius Fair, Sr.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020