Mary Lee Guilbeau, 100 of Denham Springs, died at 1:28 AM Monday November 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 16, 1919 in Plaucheville, LA to Abby and Adele Lemoine Rabalais. She leaves behind to cherish her memories three daughters, Joan Scarle, Paula (Warren) Hairford, Arleen (Willie) Wells; two sons, Wayne (Sandra) Guilbeau, Jeffrey (Rene) Guilbeau; ten grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband Gilroy, son in law George M. Scarle III, Parents Abby and Adele Rabalais, sisters: Amanda Mayeaux, Ariel Phillipe, Flossie Guilbeau, Corrine Scallan. Brothers: Willard and Hardy Rabalais. The family would like to thank Hospice in His Care for the care they provided and also a special thanks Wondia Varnado for the great care she provided. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, on Friday November 27, 2020 from 9am until 10:30am, Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store