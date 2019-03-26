A native and resident of Lutcher, Mary Albert passed away at her residence at 9:10 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was 84. Visiting Friday, March 29, at Greater King Triumph Baptist Church, Lionel Washington Street in Lutcher. from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 10:00 a.m. Only, conducted by the Rev. Charlie Jones Sr. Interment in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Paulina. Survived by her daughters: Marilyn (Barry) Scott, Carolyn Kennedy and her companion Gregory Winfield and Czedra Dalencourt and her companion, Dwight Semien. Her sister, Patricia Carr. Her brother, Morris (Doris) Bowser Jr.; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, Her sisters-in-law: Carolyn Bowser and Georgia Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents: Albert Johnson and Leola Brown Johnson Bowser. Her husband, Ernest Albert Jr. Her stepfather: Morris Bowser Sr. Her sister, Melvina Collins and Carolyn Johnson. Her brothers: Geron Bowser and Freddie Johnson Sr. A brother-in-law: William Carr Sr. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019