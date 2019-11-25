Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lee Miletello. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church 3523 LA-78 Livonia , LA Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church 3523 LA-78, Livonia , LA Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lee Hidalgo Miletello passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at 9:00 p.m. at Pointe Coupee Healthcare Nursing Home. She was 77 and a resident of Maringouin. She was born February 14, 1942, in Plaquemine, LA to Raymond Hidalgo, Sr. and Eve Phillippe Hidalgo. Mary Lee enjoyed cooking, gardening, picking pecans, sewing, and taking care of all her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, along with all the children in the neighborhood. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Raymond Hidalgo, Sr. and Eve Phillippe Hidalgo, her brother, Joseph Hidalgo, her son Mark Miletello, and her daughter, Tammy Miletello Cilano. Survived by her husband, Anthony "Tadon" Miletello, her two sons, Darrin Miletello, and his wife Pamela, and Jamie Miletello, and his wife Tonya, and her daughter, Polly Miletello. She also leaves behind four brothers, Raymond, Jr., Frank, Curtis, and Billy; and four sisters, Gloria Genusa, Mary Jane Volz, Delores Conlee, and Ruby Rayburn. In addition, she had ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church located at 3523 LA-78, Livonia, LA 70755. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. that same day. Burial will immediately follow Mass at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Cemetery located behind the church. Pallbearers will be Jason Hidalgo, Kevin Hidalgo, Ethan Wilds, Jason Hutchinson, Mark Cilano, and Joshua Cilano. Honorary Pallbearer will be Rogge Alexander.

