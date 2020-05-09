Mary Lee Overton
Mary Lee Overton departed this life on April 26, 2020 at the age of 62 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Mary was a lifelong resident of Fordoche, Louisiana. She is survived by her two sisters, Elizabeth (Joseph) Jackson and Deon Overton; four brothers, Doris (Rosalee) Overton, Eddie (Shirley) Overton, Wilbert Overton, and Vernon Overton; nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
