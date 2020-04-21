The sun rose in New Orleans, LA on September 23, 1940 bringing with it a new day and a new life. Ms. Mary Lee Ross was born to the late Flowers Ross and Irma Lee Ewing. She departed this world on the night of April 17, 2020 at her home in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 79 years old. She was united in marriage to the late Willis Batiste, Sr. To this union, a son was born, the late Willis Batiste, Jr. In 1973, she married the late Hosea Ricard, and after their separation, she retained the last name of Ricard, "Ms. Mary," as she was often referred to, labored for over 30 years as a food service supervisor at LSU where she met and befriended many people, both young and old. She was the matriarch of our family, hosting many family gatherings, serving up many delicious meals to family and friends, and sometimes perfect strangers. She possessed a giving spirit. Mary leaves to cherish her memories, a loving and devoted nephew who she raised as her son, Marvin Ewing (Houston), one sister, Irma Collins of Baton Rouge and one brother, Larry Ewing (Ellen) of Bossier City and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Flowers Ross and Irma Ewing, son, Willis Batiste, Jr, sister, Audrey Simon, and brother, James Ross, Sr.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020.