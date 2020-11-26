1/1
Mary Lee Stewart
Mary Lee Stewart entered into eternal rest on November 17, 2020 at the age of 68. She was a Pre-K Teacher with the EBR Parish School System for 42 years. Survived by her sisters, Sarah Thompson (Curtis) and Jessie Harris (Ernest); brothers, F. L. Stewart (Jeannie) and Elgin Stewart (Cheryl); Goddaughters, Laterica Harris and Mashae Harris; Godson, Byron Stewart. Preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Odella Stewart; brothers, Severe, Oliver and Theodore Stewart; sisters, Cherry and Rosetta Stewart. Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Special thanks to Clarity Hospice at the The Crossing and to Cassandra Williams, RN and Yolanda Roach. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
