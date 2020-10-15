Mary Lee "May" Tyler departed this life on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Broadway Nursing Home in Lockport, LA. She was 84, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation at Beulah Baptist Church on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 10:00am to religious services at 1:00pm. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.