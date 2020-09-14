May Lee White entered into eternal rest on September 5, 2020. Survived by her 2 daughters; 3 sons; 3 sisters; 1 brother and 11 grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Clifton Stanford officiating. The family requires masks to be worn and social distancing. Interment Hope Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.