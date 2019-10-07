Guest Book View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary "Donut" Lefebvre Loupe, 63 passed away peacefully on Saturday October 5, 2019. She was born on May 23, 1956. After graduating from Redemptorist High School in 1974, Donut chose to become a legal secretary. She worked for Judge Bob Downing for many years. Along the way, she became a paralegal, and notary public. She had a great mind for detail and was very conscientious about her work. In 1984, she married the love of her life, Mark Loupe, on Valentine's Day. She leaves behind many loving family and friends, and her beloved cat, Tootie. She is survived by her husband, Mark Thomas Loupe, of Prairieville; sisters, Katie Lefebvre Gandy (Mike) of Shreveport, Juliette Lefebvre Dean of Houston (late Keith), TX, Yvette Lefebvre Schittone of Baton Rouge (late Donny), and Therese Lefebvre Atwell (Gordon) of Walker; brothers, Raymond George Lefebvre (Catherine) of St. Sozy, France, Thomas Patrick Lefebvre (Susan) of Helena, AL, John Charles Lefebvre (Eve) of Walker, and Christopher Joseph Lefebvre (Annalisa) of Shreveport; mother-in-Law Edna Loupe of Prairieville, who was like a second mother, and brother-in-law Cary Loupe; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Edith Lefebvre. A memorial service will be planned soon, and will be held at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, in St. Gabriel, LA. Further details will be provided later. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019

