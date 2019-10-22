Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lefebvre "Donut" Loupe. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Gabriel Catholic Church 3625 LA-75 St. Gabriel , LA View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Gabriel Catholic Church 3625 LA-75 St. Gabriel , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary "Donut" Lefebvre Loupe, 63 passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was born on May 23, 1956, in Baton Rouge, LA. After graduating from Redemptorist High School in 1974, Donut chose to become a legal secretary. She worked for Judge Bob Downing for many years. Along the way, she became a paralegal, and notary public. She had a great mind for detail and was very conscientious about her work. In 1984, she married the love of her life, Mark Loupe, on Valentine's Day. She leaves behind many loving family and friends, and her beloved cat, Tootie. She is survived by her husband, Mark Thomas Loupe, of Prairieville; sisters, Katie Lefebvre Gandy (Mike) of Shreveport, Juliette Lefebvre Dean of Houston (late Keith), TX, Yvette Lefebvre Schittone of Baton Rouge (late Donny), and Therese Lefebvre Atwell (Gordon) of Walker; brothers, Raymond George Lefebvre (Catherine) of St. Sozy, France, Thomas Patrick Lefebvre (Susan) of Helena, AL, John Charles Lefebvre (Eve) of Walker, and Christopher Joseph Lefebvre (Annalisa) of Shreveport; mother-in-Law Edna Loupe of Prairieville, who was like a second mother, and brother-in-law Cary Loupe; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Edith Lefebvre. Donut was an artistic person, with a great eye for color. The beautiful home she and Mark built in Prairieville expressed both of their great eye for detail and is a tribute to her creativity. She was a very loving person and had the gift of truly listening. She was generous, warmhearted, hardworking, and very kind. We always loved when she could make it to a family event, because she kept us laughing. We anticipated her (late) arrival with the best mac n cheese on the planet, along with her wonderful chocolate chip cookies. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the memorial service at 11:00 a.m., followed by internment, and will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3625 LA-75, in St. Gabriel, Louisiana. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.

