Mary Lofton Penny, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully at her home on June 6, 2019, surrounded by her family's love. She was born on May 8, 1922 in Chase, Louisiana to James Henry and Kate (Moore) Lofton. Mary is survived by her four daughters, Sandra Van Oss, Suzanne Odom (Richard), Mary Harris del Rey (Tony) and Stephanie Penny Baum (Tim), three grandchildren Brad Van Oss, London Van Oss, and Ashleigh Van Oss Rodriguez and one great grandchild Jaycelyn Reine, two sisters-in-law Betty Beverson and Shirley Penny. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Walter I. Penny, son-in-law Gary J. Van Oss, two grandsons John J. Bernard and Joshua I. Bernard as well as 12 sisters and brothers. She was a long time member of Comite Baptist Church. A special thank you to Hospice of Baton Rouge for coming to our home and helping us with this final journey for our mother. Thank you seems so inadequate for their service. Service will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Monday, June 10 with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until 12 noon with service to follow at noon to be conducted by Brother Dale Phillips. Pallbearers will be Brad Van Oss, Tom Rodriguez, Tony Del Ray, Timothy Morgan, Richard Odom and Larry Chaisson. Honorary pallbearer will be Johnny Lofton.