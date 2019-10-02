Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lois Boudreaux. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lois Boudreaux, 78 years old, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 2, 2019. She entered this world on September 25, 1941, born to Florence and Ervin Andre, in Livonia, LA. She graduated from Rougon High School as Salutatorian in 1959. Mary Lois was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. She was the bookkeeper at the Baker Bank for many years. Her favorite hobbies were crafting and creating floral arrangements for special holidays and events. Mary Lois is survived by her son, Randy Aguillard (Jamie); daughters, Andrea Sonnier and Lynette Austin (Ricky); step-sons, Duane Boudreaux and Jeffrey Boudreaux; 6 grandchildren, Ory, Jandy, Tyler, Holly, Justin, and Tiffany; 1 great grandchild, Paisley; 2 sisters, Diane Olinde and Adele Andre; and a host of nieces and nephews. Mary Lois is preceded in death by her father, Ervin Andre; mother, Florence Andre; husband, Louis Boudreaux; son, Darron Aguillard; and brother, Larry Andre. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 12:00 PM, officiated by Deacon Shelley Joseph. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, in Baker, Louisiana.

