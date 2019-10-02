Mary Lois Boudreaux, 78 years old, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 2, 2019. She entered this world on September 25, 1941, born to Florence and Ervin Andre, in Livonia, LA. She graduated from Rougon High School as Salutatorian in 1959. Mary Lois was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. She was the bookkeeper at the Baker Bank for many years. Her favorite hobbies were crafting and creating floral arrangements for special holidays and events. Mary Lois is survived by her son, Randy Aguillard (Jamie); daughters, Andrea Sonnier and Lynette Austin (Ricky); step-sons, Duane Boudreaux and Jeffrey Boudreaux; 6 grandchildren, Ory, Jandy, Tyler, Holly, Justin, and Tiffany; 1 great grandchild, Paisley; 2 sisters, Diane Olinde and Adele Andre; and a host of nieces and nephews. Mary Lois is preceded in death by her father, Ervin Andre; mother, Florence Andre; husband, Louis Boudreaux; son, Darron Aguillard; and brother, Larry Andre. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 12:00 PM, officiated by Deacon Shelley Joseph. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019