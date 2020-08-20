Mary London Williams entered into eternal rest at Lane Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was an 84 year old native and resident of Zachary, Louisiana. Visitation at New Pilgrim B.C. on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5-7 pm; visitation resumes at the church on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Derrick Williams; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her children, Dorothy L Harris White, Ann M. Johnson(Robert), Helen J. Butler and Bruce Williams; seven grandchildren; and host of great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her parents; and a brother. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

