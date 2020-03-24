Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Mass for Mary Lou "Noonie" Ducote Rozas will be scheduled at a later date. Mary Lou "Noonie" Ducote Rozas, 93, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her children. She was a member of St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport, LA. She graduated from Cottonport High School in 1944. She was in a Cadet Nurse Corp. and then graduated from Hotel Dieu School of Nursing in 1947. While residing in Plaucheville, she was a member of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church and was a member of the Alta Society and Blue Army. She also belonged to the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Margaret (Ronald) Juneau of Cottonport, Amy (Clay) Juneau of Sunset, Beverly Fitzgerald of Baton Rouge, and Becky Rozas of Baton Rouge; sons: Lawrence (Donna) Rozas of Sunset, Walter (Peggy) Rozas of Cottonport, Ric (Becky) Rozas of Cottonport, Peter Rozas of Plaucheville, Johnny (Shannon) Rozas of Plaucheville, and Tommy (Didi) Rozas of Baton Rouge; sisters-in-law, Joan Thevenot of Cottonport and Em Rozas of Baton Rouge; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Trudy) Rozas of Lancaster, South Carolina. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roderic (Buster) Rozas; son, Patrick Rozas; parents, Mary and Warren Ducote; brothers: Lawrence Ducote and Stewart Ducote. Special thanks to Carmen Lemoine and the St. Joseph Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to either St. Mary's Catholic School, St. Joseph's Hospice or .

