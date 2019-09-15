Mary Lou Gustin Mowery, a native of Morganza, longtime resident of Baton Rouge, and a recent resident of Watson, died on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 92. She is survived by a daughter, Cathy Goetzmann and husband Kim; and a son, Stacy William Mowery and wife Susan. She is also survived by her grandsons: Jason Goetzmann and fiancée Kelly, Brian Goetzmann and wife Amanda, Cole Mowery, and step-grandson, Drew Hooper; granddaughter, Tori Mowery; great-grandson, Justin Goetzmann; and sisters: Dixie Gustin Lemoine and husband Steve, and Patricia Gustin Zeringue. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gaylord Keith Mowery; parents, Walter LeRoy and Ottilie Barz Gustin; brothers: Carl, Fay, Dale, Vernon, and Quintin Gustin; and her sister, Floma Gustin Little. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, from 9am until service at 11am. Interment will be in Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019