Mary Lou Reid, 93, of Maringouin, LA, lived a long fulfilling life until Friday, November 27, 2020. Mary Lou was a strong independent loving woman who worked hard for the things she had in life and enjoyed sharing it with her family. She had a passion for gardening, a love for her animals, especially her cats, and always enjoyed a good meal from Piccadilly with her close loved ones. Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband, Angus Reid, and brother, Huey Coltharp. Mary Lou is survived by her son, Kenneth and his wife Maria Reid, her son, Glynn Reid, grandchildren, Alena Fontenot and her husband Eric Fontenot, Jerry Reid and his wife Kate Barnes, Kathy Reid, and her great grandchildren, Reid, Peyton, and Parker Fontenot. A funeral service is scheduled for 10 am on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church. As Mary Lou would always do with her grandchildren throughout the years, we now send her off with "A Bushel and a Peck, and a Hug around the Neck".

