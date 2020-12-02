1/
Mary Lou Reid
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Reid, 93, of Maringouin, LA, lived a long fulfilling life until Friday, November 27, 2020. Mary Lou was a strong independent loving woman who worked hard for the things she had in life and enjoyed sharing it with her family. She had a passion for gardening, a love for her animals, especially her cats, and always enjoyed a good meal from Piccadilly with her close loved ones. Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband, Angus Reid, and brother, Huey Coltharp. Mary Lou is survived by her son, Kenneth and his wife Maria Reid, her son, Glynn Reid, grandchildren, Alena Fontenot and her husband Eric Fontenot, Jerry Reid and his wife Kate Barnes, Kathy Reid, and her great grandchildren, Reid, Peyton, and Parker Fontenot. A funeral service is scheduled for 10 am on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church. As Mary Lou would always do with her grandchildren throughout the years, we now send her off with "A Bushel and a Peck, and a Hug around the Neck".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved