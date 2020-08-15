1/1
Mary Lou "Mimi" Swick
1929 - 2020
Our beloved Mary Lou 'Mimi' Swick, 90, went to Heaven to be with Jesus – Isaiah 40:31 - on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home in Denham Springs, LA. She was born on August 13, 1929 in Cadmus, OH to Elwin 'Skeeter' and Rebecca Price Willis. She graduated high school at the accelerated age of 16 and moved to Columbus, OH to attend and complete business school. It was here that Mary Lou met the love of her life, Norman Eugene 'Pampa' Swick. Mary Lou was a devoted wife and mother of four children, an avid tennis player, outstanding cook, talented gardener, lover of birds, and amazing bridge card player. She was a beloved friend to many as she lived in Lafayette, LA for over 55 years! Her most dedicated passion was being a loving Mimi, and she could be found every summer in the pool at Oakbourne Country Club with her grandchildren. She is survived by her devoted husband of 71 years, Norman "Gene" Swick, her children, Janet Gall of Durham, NC, Donald Swick of Rio Rancho, NM, and Steven and Amy Swick of Denham Springs, LA. She is also survived by her grand and great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Jennifer, Valerie, Brian, Roxanna, David, Cory and Katelyn, Johnathan, Madilyne, Ryan, Callandra, Tyler, Crystelle, Dylan, Lorysa, Ashlyn, Scarlett, and Damek. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Debra Lynn Tuffly, and daughter-in-law, Maria Swick. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Bridgeway Healthcare & Hospice, La Plantation Assisted Living and Taylor and Tiffany for the loving and devoted care. A virtual service will be held at Brandon Thompson Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Service
01:30 PM
live stream
Funeral services provided by
Brandon G. Thompson - HAMMOND
12012 US 190
Hammond, LA 70401
225-567-1884
