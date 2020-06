Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Lou "Baby Sis" Young-Stewart, Age 65, entered into eternal rest June 02, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Tewonia & Tarra Young. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her visiting (WEAR MASK) Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 10:00am until religious services start at 11:00am at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Service, 9348 Scenic Highway B. R., LA.

