Mary Louise Esposito Johnson
The Lord our God called his angel Mary Louise Esposito Johnson to his side on Monday, November 23, 2020. She had a smile for everyone she met during her 89 years. Born and raised in New Orleans as the second of ten children, she loved to recall stories of her family. She published several books about her ancestors and life on the bayou. She is survived by her children, Christie and husband Peter Fawley, and Daniel and wife Jeanette Johnson; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to a children's charity of your choice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
