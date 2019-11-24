Mary Louise Guess was known as "Marion". She was born on July 3, 1947, died November 18, 2019 in St. Francisville, LA. Marion leaves to cherish her loving memories: Four sisters, Martha Barrow, Barbara Wilson of Baton Rouge, LA and Ernestine Spurlock of Zachary, LA; Christine Guess of New York; Two brothers, Valentine (Betty) Guess and Adia Guess of Baton Rouge, LA and sister-in-law, Carolyn Guess and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Viewing Service will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Andrew Baptist Church in St. Francisville, LA. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Andrew Baptist Church, pastored by Rev. George Norflin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019