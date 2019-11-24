Mary Louise "Marion" Guess (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
St Francisville Funeral Home
5914 Commerce St
Saint Francisville, LA
70775
(225)-635-3493
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Andrew Baptist Church
St. Francisville, LA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Baptist Church
Obituary
Mary Louise Guess was known as "Marion". She was born on July 3, 1947, died November 18, 2019 in St. Francisville, LA. Marion leaves to cherish her loving memories: Four sisters, Martha Barrow, Barbara Wilson of Baton Rouge, LA and Ernestine Spurlock of Zachary, LA; Christine Guess of New York; Two brothers, Valentine (Betty) Guess and Adia Guess of Baton Rouge, LA and sister-in-law, Carolyn Guess and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Viewing Service will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Andrew Baptist Church in St. Francisville, LA. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Andrew Baptist Church, pastored by Rev. George Norflin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019
