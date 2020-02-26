Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Lout "Lou" Pentecost. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Heaven gained a new and very special angel!!! Mary Louise (Lou) Lout Pentecost, age 96, passed away peacefully in her Baton Rouge home on February 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 17, 1923. She grew up in Port Arthur, Texas where she met her love, Van L. Pentecost, while he was in the U.S. Coast Guard. She loved most sports but her LSU tigers reigned. She was a very strong and passionate woman and the true matriarch of our family. Lou was always very active. She was president of Doctor's Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for many years where she volunteered countless hours; was instrumental in the start of The Hall of Fashion Ball, now known as the Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball, benefiting the . Lou was founder of the Le Bon Amie Dance Club where she and our dad were beautiful dancers. Lou was always the homeroom mother at her children's' schools. She loved life, loved her friends, her flowers, and her lunch groups, but her special passion in life was politics, and boy did she love getting involved with the ins and outs of it all. Lou was truly the best republican woman we've known. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Van L. Pentecost; her parents, James Polk Lout and Willie Luman Lout; her brothers Maurice and Ruben Lout, a sister Lola Belle Doggett and her best friend since elementary school, Jenny Brewer of Port Arthur. Lou is survived by five children, Larry Pentecost (Debra), Terry Pentecost, Dianne Pentecost Douglas (Bruce) of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Jo Pentecost Lanehart (Brad) and Jack Pentecost; grandchildren, Trey Pentecost (Sheridan), Michelle Pentecost (Rob), Lana Langston Bickham (Dwain), Traci Langston Miley (Rob), Schott Lanehart (Andrea), Jennifer Lanehart Helmke (Steve), Jason Pentecost, (Kristin), Preston Pentecost; great grandchildren, Bruce, Brennan Faith, Skylar, Kennedy, Charlie, Lindsey, Avery, Ella, Shelby and Corbin. We are so thankful and blessed to have had the most wonderful caregiver, Lorraine Jordan. Lorraine will always hold a special place in our hearts. We would like to thank Dr. Michael Rolfsen and Dr. Angele Bourg for their many years of wonderful care of our mom. Pallbearers are her grandsons, Trey, Jason, Preston, Scott and her sons-in-law Bruce and Brad. Gary McConnell is an honorary pallbearer. 