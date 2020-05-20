Mary Louise Mayronne McDonald passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the age of 69. She was a long-time resident of Jefferson and Kenner, and most recently resided in Baton Rouge. She is survived by her son Sean, nephews Michael and Scott and numerous cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Clifton Joseph McDonald, Jr. and her parents Mabel Duncan Mayronne and Paul Wiltz Mayronne. Mary was a graduate of Stuart Preparatory School and the University of New Orleans. She was a long-time HAM radio operator (call sign WB5LBR) that communicated with other operators around the world and astronauts while in orbit. She also enjoyed sharing music as a member of the choirs at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Kenner and St. Patrick and St. Thomas More Churches in Baton Rouge, as well as on her violin with the Greater New Orleans Suzuki Forum. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 4337 Sal Lentini Pkwy., Kenner on Saturday, May 23 at 10:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Private interment to follow at Metairie Cemetery. Arrangements by L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Federation of the Blind of Louisiana, 101 S Trenton St, Ruston, LA 71270. Please share your memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 20 to May 21, 2020.