Mary Louise Powell entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baker, Louisiana surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was a native of Woodville, Mississippi. Visitation at New Light Missionary B.C., Rev. Gil Wright, pastor, on Monday, May 4, 2020 from 4-8 pm; Due to Covid-19 restrictions, religious services will be private. Survivors include her devoted husband, Bobby Powell; children, Billy Sr., Bobby and Mona Louise Myles and Joy Trinice Cheneau; siblings, Nolan Bland, Jr., Woodville; and Lorraine Dunmar, Chicago, Illinois; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

