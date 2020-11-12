Mary Louise Smart departed this life on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9 am until 10:30 am. Religious services will be at 11 am at St. James Baptist Church, 1105 N. 44th St., Baton Rouge, La. 70802. Dr. Robert E. Smith, officiating. She leaves to cherish her memories; daughter Katherine Thibodeaux (Ronald); Donald Ray Smart and Robert Smart (Victoria), grandchildren of 7, Alexcia Foy, Domonique Foy, Amber Foy, Robert Smart, Gabriel Smart, Ariel Smart and Aubriel Smart, great-grandchildren Louis Walker, Lucas Walker, Kade Wayne and Kaislee Foy. Interment: Green Oaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, La. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store