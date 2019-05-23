Mary Louise Tousaint

Service Information
John W German Funeral Home
208 N 3Rd St
Hayti, MO
63851
(573)-359-1400
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bible World Christian Center,
1771 N Lobdell
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bible World Christian Center
1771 N Lobdell
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
John German Funeral Home
208 N 3Rd St
Hayti, MO
View Map
Interment
Sunday, May 26, 2019
Evergreen Cemetery
Hayti, MO
View Map
Obituary
Mother Mary Louise Tousaint entered eternal rest Friday May 10, 2019 at the age of 92 at Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing. She is survived by her two sons Purnell and Kessawi Tousaint, daughter Debra Tousaint, granddaughter Caneka Tousaint, two granddaughters Dre'sa Tousaint and Eternity Jackson-Cleveland, great great grandson Kamron Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday May 25, 2019 9:00 am until Religious Service at 11:00 am at Bible World Christian Center 1771 N Lobdell Blvd Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Sunday May 26, 2019 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at John German Funeral Home Hayti, Missouri. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery Hayti, Missouri. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home 7840 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70806 2254478222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 26, 2019
