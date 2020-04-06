Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Vallet Langlois. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise Vallet Langlois, a native of Livonia and a resident of New Roads, passed away at 6:15am on April 6, 2020. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a wonderful friend to all. She is survived by her children, James Lester Langlois Jr (Susan), Judith Louise Langlois Trahan, Thomas Patrick Langlois and John Keith Langlois. Grandchildren, Erin Trahan Coogan, Sarah Trahan Lopez, John Andrew Trahan (Emily), Mary Trahan Dratch (Dan), Claire Langlois Lyons (Thomas), and Crysta Babers. Great Grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Coogan, Sophie and Olivia Lopez, Alexander Dratch and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lester Langlois Sr, her parents, Edward, Sr and Julia Guerin Vallet, her siblings, Gilmore, Oliver, Alvin, Roger, Roland and Edward Vallet, Jr, Adele Vallet Hubbard and Florence Vallet Prestenbach. She was a parishioner at St Mary of False River and a volunteer for many years at St Mary's Service Center, later known as St Vincent DePaul. Our special thanks to Dr Ashley Bordelon, Dr and Mrs Donald Doucet and staff and Pointe Coupee Hospice for their kindness and care. Mom loved to read and she cherished her friendship with the staff at the New Roads Library. She loved to watch ABC World News Tonight with David Muir and she read "The Advocate" daily. She was always up to date and ready to talk about what was happening in the world. She loved her family and proudly stated many times, "My family is my life!" Her life was a testament to that. Mom was a great homemaker, she enjoyed cooking family meals and making homemade bread and candy for friends and family. She used her expert sewing skills to create beautiful clothing for herself and her family. Mom was a progressive thinker. She requested that there be no funeral services and after a discussion with her granddaughter, Sarah, an occupational therapist, she unselfishly decided to donate her body to the LSU Medical School to aid in medical student research. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to New Roads Library, New Roads, LA, St Vincent DePaul, New Roads, LA, Pointe Coupee Hospice, New Roads, LA or the . Mom (Mawmaw) was our family matriarch and she will be greatly missed. Our family recently gathered to celebrate her 99th birthday and although we can't imagine life without her, we will reflect on the many wonderful memories of the special times we shared together while she graced us with her presence. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020

