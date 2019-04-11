Mary Lucille Frazier, a lifelong resident of Plaquemine, passed away Tuesday April 09, 2019 at Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing at the age of 64. Visiting Friday April 12, 2019 2:00pm until 6:00pm at 25325 La Highway 1, Plaquemine. Visiting Saturday April 13, 2019 11:00am until religious service at 1:00pm at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church, 58850 Iron Farm Rd, Plaquemine. Interment in Mt Olive Cemetery Kaddoville. She is survived by two daughters Ray'lynn and Yolita Frazier; six sisters Carolyn (Joseph) Obear, Beverly Lee, Wanda Bouvay, Josie Taylor, LaKemberyln Robinson, Fraundla Robinson; a brother Horace (Allison) Lee; three grandsons, nieces. nephews, aunts, uncles, godchildren, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Services Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019