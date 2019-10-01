Lucy passed away peacefully at her daughters home surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the age of 96. She was a retired school food service worker in Iberville Parish; resident and native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10 am until 1:30 pm with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine at 2 pm, celebrated by Father Tim Grimes. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. She is survived by her children, J.C. Hebert and wife Jeannie, Billy Hebert, Katherine Hebert, Diana Beeson and husband Doug, and William Hebert; twelve grandchildren; twenty six great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; sister, Winnie Roucher; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Carlyle Hebert; daughter, Peggy Hebert Devillier; son, Ricky Hebert; grandson, Jason Hebert; parents, Nicholas and Angeline Himel Suarez; sisters, Mae Chaisson, Lucile Landry, and Beatrice Curry; and brothers, Lloyd Suarez and Percy Thibodeaux. Pallbearers will be Johnny, Phil, Scott and Troy Hebert, Corey Devillier, Johnny and Troy Francois. Lucy loved to fish and spend time on the houseboat in the Spillway. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019