Mary Magdalene Ezell May "Maggie" was called to her heavenly home on April 13, 2019 surrounded by her husband and friends by her side. Maggie was born on July 24, 1936 to Quitman and Malice Ezell. She is survived by her husband, Clarence J. "Pee Wee" May, Sr.; daughters, Dixie Agent (Raymond), Tammy Mitchell (Michael), Frankie Bozeman (Rory); and a large extended family. Preceded in death by her children, Veronica Sue Smith and Clarence J. May, Jr. "Jeff"; brothers, Pearlie, Pernell, John, Jessie, James, and Sam Ezell; and sisters, Mattie Boykin, Bertie Hurt, and Lula Ezell. Maggie loved her family and church, where she was a faithful member for more than 30 years. Visitation will be held at First United Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Ray Johnson and Bro. Colin McClendon. Burial will follow immediately at Felder Cemetery, Hwy 16, in Denham Springs. The family would like to give special appreciation to Ms. Joyce Gooden, Mrs. Helen Murray, and special friend Mrs. Abbie' Montgomery and the staff of St. Joseph Hospice.
