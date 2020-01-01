Mary Magdalene Martin was born on July 7, 1937 in Greensburg, Louisiana. She departed this life on December 27, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9:00-10:45 am, with funeral service beginning at 11:00 am. at Greater New Galilee Baptist Church, 9185 Wilbur Street in Baton Rouge. Interment will take place at Southern Memorial Gardens. She leaves to cherish her memory: one child, Shelby M. Guidry (Eddie) of Zachary; a son-in-law, Terence Delaine, Sr. of Sulphur; four grandchildren, Alicia Guidry of Zachary, Michelle Guidry of Baton Rouge, Jasmine D. McClain (Jeremy) of Covington, and Terence Delaine, Jr. of Baton Rouge; two great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Kassidy McClain; three sisters, Catherine Martin, Ella M. Bogan, and Dimple Martin all of Baton Rouge; one sister-in-law, Ingrid U. Martin of Monument, Colorado, and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Fred and Mary Edna Jackson Martin; a daughter, Janet M. Delaine; seven brothers and one sister.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020