Mary Magdalene Martin (1937 - 2019)
Southern Memorial Gardens
3012 Blount Road
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-775-0727
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Greater New Galilee Baptist Church
9185 Wilbur Street
Baton Rouge, LA
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater New Galilee Baptist Church
9185 Wilbur Street
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Mary Magdalene Martin was born on July 7, 1937 in Greensburg, Louisiana. She departed this life on December 27, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9:00-10:45 am, with funeral service beginning at 11:00 am. at Greater New Galilee Baptist Church, 9185 Wilbur Street in Baton Rouge. Interment will take place at Southern Memorial Gardens. She leaves to cherish her memory: one child, Shelby M. Guidry (Eddie) of Zachary; a son-in-law, Terence Delaine, Sr. of Sulphur; four grandchildren, Alicia Guidry of Zachary, Michelle Guidry of Baton Rouge, Jasmine D. McClain (Jeremy) of Covington, and Terence Delaine, Jr. of Baton Rouge; two great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Kassidy McClain; three sisters, Catherine Martin, Ella M. Bogan, and Dimple Martin all of Baton Rouge; one sister-in-law, Ingrid U. Martin of Monument, Colorado, and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by: her parents, Fred and Mary Edna Jackson Martin; a daughter, Janet M. Delaine; seven brothers and one sister.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
