Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Margaret Cherry Shuman. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Memorial service 10:30 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Margaret Cherry Shuman died on February 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Ferriday, Louisiana, on March 28, 1942. Coming down to Baton Rouge from her home in Winnfield, she met Malcolm Shuman on her third day at LSU in 1960 and they were never separated thereafter. They were married in 1964 during his Army service and then lived in New Mexico, New Orleans, Mexico, and Texas, returning to Louisiana in 1978. She served for twenty years as an accountant with the State of Louisiana and, after her retirement in 1999, obtained her teaching certificate and spent the next ten years teaching in private and, finally, public schools. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert M. Cherry, Sr., and her younger brother, Robert M. Cherry, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Summer Lynn Shuman Doucet and son-in-law Shawn, and grandchildren Damon, Katt and Maddie; and her son, Karl M. Shuman and Courtney Strother and her daughter Aubrey Talamantes; her younger brother, John Michael Cherry; a stepsister Patricia Ann Smith Roberts; and an "honorary cousin", Mayme Zimmerman. So long as humans have walked the earth, sages have argued the eternal questions, but one thing no one can doubt: The influence of a truly good person lives long after their physical death and leaves this jaded old world a far better place. So with Mary Margaret.The family wishes to thank the personnel of the Baton Rouge General Emergency Room; ICU; and Oncology Unit for their kindness. A memorial service will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge, at 10:30a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, followed by a private interment at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Pennington Cancer Center, The and/or the . Mary Margaret Cherry Shuman died on February 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Ferriday, Louisiana, on March 28, 1942. Coming down to Baton Rouge from her home in Winnfield, she met Malcolm Shuman on her third day at LSU in 1960 and they were never separated thereafter. They were married in 1964 during his Army service and then lived in New Mexico, New Orleans, Mexico, and Texas, returning to Louisiana in 1978. She served for twenty years as an accountant with the State of Louisiana and, after her retirement in 1999, obtained her teaching certificate and spent the next ten years teaching in private and, finally, public schools. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert M. Cherry, Sr., and her younger brother, Robert M. Cherry, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Summer Lynn Shuman Doucet and son-in-law Shawn, and grandchildren Damon, Katt and Maddie; and her son, Karl M. Shuman and Courtney Strother and her daughter Aubrey Talamantes; her younger brother, John Michael Cherry; a stepsister Patricia Ann Smith Roberts; and an "honorary cousin", Mayme Zimmerman. So long as humans have walked the earth, sages have argued the eternal questions, but one thing no one can doubt: The influence of a truly good person lives long after their physical death and leaves this jaded old world a far better place. So with Mary Margaret.The family wishes to thank the personnel of the Baton Rouge General Emergency Room; ICU; and Oncology Unit for their kindness. A memorial service will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge, at 10:30a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, followed by a private interment at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Pennington Cancer Center, The and/or the . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.