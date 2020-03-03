Mary Margaret Cherry Shuman died on February 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Ferriday, Louisiana, on March 28, 1942. Coming down to Baton Rouge from her home in Winnfield, she met Malcolm Shuman on her third day at LSU in 1960 and they were never separated thereafter. They were married in 1964 during his Army service and then lived in New Mexico, New Orleans, Mexico, and Texas, returning to Louisiana in 1978. She served for twenty years as an accountant with the State of Louisiana and, after her retirement in 1999, obtained her teaching certificate and spent the next ten years teaching in private and, finally, public schools. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert M. Cherry, Sr., and her younger brother, Robert M. Cherry, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Summer Lynn Shuman Doucet and son-in-law Shawn, and grandchildren Damon, Katt and Maddie; and her son, Karl M. Shuman and Courtney Strother and her daughter Aubrey Talamantes; her younger brother, John Michael Cherry; a stepsister Patricia Ann Smith Roberts; and an "honorary cousin", Mayme Zimmerman. So long as humans have walked the earth, sages have argued the eternal questions, but one thing no one can doubt: The influence of a truly good person lives long after their physical death and leaves this jaded old world a far better place. So with Mary Margaret.The family wishes to thank the personnel of the Baton Rouge General Emergency Room; ICU; and Oncology Unit for their kindness. A memorial service will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge, at 10:30a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, followed by a private interment at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Pennington Cancer Center, The and/or the .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020