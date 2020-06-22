Mary Margaret Davis Morace
1933 - 2020
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith" II Timothy 4:7. Mary Margaret Davis Morace was born on August 28, 1933, in Brookhaven, MS. She was called peacefully to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She is survived by her three sons, Herschel Morace (Judy), Michael Morace (Kelly), and Edward "Button" Morace; daughter, Deborah Morace. She was a loving Nanny to seven grandchildren, ten grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren; brother, Stanley Davis, a host of nieces and nephews, and a longtime prayer partner, Katherine Long. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Edward Levere Morace, Sr.; grandson, Michael "Mikey" Morace; her parents, and two sisters. She was a longtime resident of Denham Springs and an active member of First Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs. Visitation will be held at First Pentecostal Church, Denham Springs, Wednesday, June 24, from 9 a.m. until service at 12 p.m., officiated by Rev. Ray Johnson. Burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Denham Springs, LA. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church
JUN
24
Service
12:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
