"If I should not live for another minute or another second, I would not be afraid to die. For I have experienced the most wonderful love of Christ My Savior and Lord." Mary Marjorie Greer Persick died on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Grace Nursing Home in Slaughter. Mary was born on March 3, 1933 in Baker, LA. Graveside service will be at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Liberty on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 11am. She is survived by her children, Clifton G. Persick (Rhonda), Vicky E. Landry (Tommy) and George W. Persick. 8 grandchildren, Jackie, Nolan, Evan, Amber, Jon, Cedric, Angie and Kevin. 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. A brother, John M. Greer and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clifton O. Persick "Poppa Jack"; parents, Paul Elijah and Claudia Lorena Netterville Greer; sisters, Maybelle Keller, Willie M. Ware and Irma Clark. Brothers, Thomas B. Greer, Jasper O. Greer, Wallace LaRue Greer, Paul Elwood Greer. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019