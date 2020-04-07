Mary Matilda Jackson Self, born February 17, 1940, was called home on April 2, 2020. She retired from St. Helena Parish School System after thirty years of service and served as a substitute teacher for EBR Parish School System. Mary was an active member of Little Zion Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her husband, Samuel Self; only son, Michael Self and his wife, Kendra; grandson, Michael Self Jr.; sisters Jessie Mae McClain and Vallrea Jackson of Amite, LA; brother Clarence Jackson Jr. and his wife, JoAnn, of Roseland, LA; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020